FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the two individuals who were found dead Saturday east of Friona.

According to DPS, the bodies of Adilene Adame, 27, of Friona, and Osiel Rodriguez, 37, of Dimmit, were found Saturday morning off of FM 1057 around 13 miles east of Friona in Castro County.

A Facebook post from Friona High School identifies Adame as a staff member of the school stating:

It is with a heavy and loving heart that we welcome our students tomorrow morning. We will have the Region 16 Crisis team and counselors from neighboring schools to help our students and staff cope with the tragedy of losing a loving, vibrant, beautiful, intelligent teacher and coach. Ms. Adame will forever be in our hearts. Friona High School

DPS ordered an autopsy on Saturday, officials said. However, those results have not been reported.

DPS said it has contacted the Texas Rangers to help with the ongoing investigation.