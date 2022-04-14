CASTRO, COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported Rachel Martinez, 39, of Hereford died at the scene of a two-car crash at 6:30 a.m., Thursday, on US 60 outside of Hereford.

According to a DPS news release, officers said that a truck towing a semi-trailer was going west on US 60 entered into the left lane to turn onto FM 1057, and came to a stop waiting on a train to clear. Martinez, who was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, was going west on US 60 and officials reported that she failed to drive in a single lane, failed to control speed, entered into the left turn lane, and hit the back right of the semi-trailer.

After the crash, Martinez rotated counter-clockwise and came to rest in the center of US 60 facing north. The truck was pushed forward and came to rest partially in the crossover and the left turn lane facing west.

According to a DPS report, Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital where they were treated and released.

Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash remains under investigation.