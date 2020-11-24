Carson Wealth donated holiday hams to BSA and Northwest Texas hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carson Wealth donated holiday smoked hams to both BSA and Northwest Texas hospitals today saying this is to honor their strength in battling COVID-19.

Carson Wealth said normally they provide holiday hams to clients, but with the COVID-19 situation in the city on red alert, the firm felt these local heroes deserved to know they are appreciated.

“Our firm is thrilled to give something back to those who are sacrificing so much for our community,” said Michael David, CEO of Carson Wealth in Amarillo. “COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in our area, and many on the medical front lines won’t be able to be home with their families much during the holiday season. We are thankful for their gift to those who are sick and want to show our appreciation.”