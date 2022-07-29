WHITE DEER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The White Deer Riding Club is set to host the annual White Deer Rodeo, scheduled for the last weekend of July.

According to organizers, the rodeo weekend will include a free barbeque, kids’ events, live music, and more throughout Friday and Saturday at the White Deer Rodeo Arena. As detailed by the hosts, the schedule for the rodeo includes:

  • Friday, July 29
    • 6:30 p.m. – Free barbeque
    • 7:30 p.m. – Kids events
    • 8 p.m. – Rodeo performance
    • Live music by Kendall Hunt & the Shooters, and Josh Ward
  • Saturday, July 30
    • 7:30 p.m. – Kids events
    • 8 p.m. – Rodeo performance
    • Live music by Mike Ryan and the Josh Abbott Band

Tickets for the 2022 White Deer Rodeo can be purchased online, priced at $15.50 for Friday admission and $25.75 for Saturday.