WHITE DEER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The White Deer Riding Club is set to host the annual White Deer Rodeo, scheduled for the last weekend of July.

According to organizers, the rodeo weekend will include a free barbeque, kids’ events, live music, and more throughout Friday and Saturday at the White Deer Rodeo Arena. As detailed by the hosts, the schedule for the rodeo includes:

Friday, July 29 6:30 p.m. – Free barbeque 7:30 p.m. – Kids events 8 p.m. – Rodeo performance Live music by Kendall Hunt & the Shooters, and Josh Ward

Saturday, July 30 7:30 p.m. – Kids events 8 p.m. – Rodeo performance Live music by Mike Ryan and the Josh Abbott Band



Tickets for the 2022 White Deer Rodeo can be purchased online, priced at $15.50 for Friday admission and $25.75 for Saturday.