(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 6, 2023.)

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A White Deer man had his 2021 probation sentence changed to 10 years in the Institutional Division this week, according to released information from the 100th Judicial District.

Officials with the 100th Judicial District said that 45-year-old Robert Wesley Murray was sentenced to 10 years in prison “for the third-degree felony offense of prohibited substance in a correctional facility.”

As reported previously on MyHighPlains.com, Murray was arrested in February 2021 and placed on four years of probation in August 2021. However, officials said that the state asked the court to adjudicate Murray’s probation in February 2023 while alleging two violations. As a result, the court shifted Murray’s sentence.

Officials noted that the court will keep jurisdiction over the next 180 days and could reevaluate Murray’s sentence depending on how the situation proceeds.