CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of U.S. Congressman Ronny Jackson, Texas District 13 confirmed that the representative was “briefly detained” by law enforcement during an appearance at the 65th Annual White Deer Rodeo on Saturday, while Jackson was allegedly trying to assist during a medical emergency.

Jackson’s office said that while attending the rodeo on Saturday in White Deer, he was “summoned by someone in the crowd to assist a 15-year-old girl who was having a medical emergency nearby.” There was a relative of the girl already giving assistance, said the office, but the relative agreed when Jackson offered help.

“There were no uniformed EMS providers on the scene at that time,” said Jackson’s office.

“While assessing the patient in a very loud and chaotic environment, confusion developed with law enforcement on the scene and Dr. Jackson was briefly detained and was actually prevented from further assisting the patient,” Jackson’s office continued, “He was immediately released as soon as law enforcement realized that he, as a medical professional, was tending to the young girl’s medical emergency.”

Jackson, who has served as the representative for Texas’ 13th Congressional District since 2020, also previously acted as Physician to the President during the Obama and Trump administrations. He was also appointed by former president Trump as Chief Medical Advisor and Assistant to the President.

The Carson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that the White Deer and Gray County EMS responded to “back-to-back medical calls” at the rodeo on Saturday, with Carson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to assist. One person, said officials, was “temporarily detained” during the calls.

The Carson County Sheriff’s Office said that it was “reviewing the incident” as of Tuesday afternoon and that the names of the people involved would not be released by the office until the review was completed.