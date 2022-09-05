Update: 4:30 p.m.

According to Sergeant Cindy Barkley with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of the semi lost control, which caused the vehicle to roll over.

Barkley stated that no injuries were reported.

According to MyHighPlains staff on scene, traffic remains detoured while crews continue to clear the road.

GROOM, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)—According to a social media post from the Amarillo District Texas Department of Public Safety, traffic is blocked at I-40 and mile marker 124 due to a semi rollover that has blocked both westbound lanes.

Officials stated that traffic will be detoured between the on and off ramps.