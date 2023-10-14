CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Carson County on Tuesday.

Texas DPS said more than 13 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

According to DPS, at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2024 Hyundai Tucson going east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

DPS said that during the stop, a Trooper found “five large plastic-wrapped packages of cocaine inside a cardboard box behind the driver seat.”

According to officials the driver, Gladymar Perez Rivera, 43, of Feeding Hills, Mass., was arrested and allegedly charged with “felony possession of a controlled substance.” He was booked into the Carson County Jail.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.