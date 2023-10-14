CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Carson County on Tuesday.
Texas DPS said more than 13 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.
According to DPS, at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2024 Hyundai Tucson going east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
DPS said that during the stop, a Trooper found “five large plastic-wrapped packages of cocaine inside a cardboard box behind the driver seat.”
According to officials the driver, Gladymar Perez Rivera, 43, of Feeding Hills, Mass., was arrested and allegedly charged with “felony possession of a controlled substance.” He was booked into the Carson County Jail.
DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.