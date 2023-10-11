CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that officers seized drugs during a traffic stop in Carson County on Monday.

Texas DPS said more than 54 pounds of suspected cocaine and more than two pounds of suspected methamphetamine were seized after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

According to DPS, on Oct. 9, at around 4 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee going east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

DPS said that during the stop, a Trooper found an after-market floor compartment containing “18 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine and two plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine.” The Trooper also said they found two additional bundles of cocaine and two bundles of methamphetamine inside luggage in the trunk area.

The driver, Christopher Torres, 22, of Tucson, Arizona, was arrested and charged with “felony possession of a controlled substance.” He was booked into the Carson County Jail.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were called and assisted with the investigation.