AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 65 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 10 grams of suspected heroin were found after a traffic stop in Carson County Wednesday morning.

According to DPS, a trooper said they stopped a vehicle on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

DPS said the trooper found “multiple plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine in an after-market floor compartment and heroin inside luggage in the back seat.”

The driver, Maicel Rondan, 43, of Las Vegas, NV, was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail on charges of “felony possession of a controlled substance.”