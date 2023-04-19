CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney, Luke Inman, reports that one man recently pleaded guilty to “First-degree Felony Offense of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child.”

The DA’s office said Timothy Mark Lymburne, 49, of Skellytown, was indicted by the Carson County Grand Jury on January 18 for the continued offense that had been occurring since January 2017 with a victim who was under the age of 14.

According to the DA’s office, Lymburne pleaded guilty to the charge on April 12 and was sentenced to 35 years in prison and is not eligible for parole under Texas law.

Inman, the District Attorney for the 100th Judicial District, along with Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle, prosecuted the case for the State of Texas, with the Honorable Judge Stuart Messer presiding.