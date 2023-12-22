CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released details on a Thursday afternoon fatal crash one mile northeast of White Deer, in which one Pampa woman was killed and one child was injured.

According to Texas DPS, at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, 37-year-old Terry Wyant of Pampa was driving an SUV eastbound on US 60, one mile north of White Deer in Carson County. Officials said that “for an unknown reason,” Wyant did not drive in a single lane and veered off the north edge of the roadway, before over-correcting steering and losing control of the SUV.

The SUV skidded to the right and rolled over twice, according to Texas DPS, landing on its wheels in the center median. Neither Wyant nor the 14-year-old passenger in the car was wearing a seatbelt, and Wyant was ejected during the crash.

Texas DPS said that Wyant was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, while the 14-year-old was hospitalized with “serious injuries.” The crash has remained under investigation.