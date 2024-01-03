CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Animal Health Commission confirmed that a case of “highly pathogenic avian influenza” (HPAI) was recently found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Carson County.

As detailed by the TAHC website, avian flu may cause illness in domestic poultry, fowl and birds, with migratory waterfowl considered a “natural reservoir” for the disease. In 2023, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the ongoing outbreak of avian flu has impacted chicken farms and commercial and domestic flocks across the country.

In March 2023, another case of avian flu was also reported in a Carson County skunk, which was Texas’ first confirmed case of avian flu in a mammal.

The CDC has reported that the transmission risk of avian flu from infected birds to people is low, though the TPWD has continued to encourage the public to take basic protective measures when in contact with wild animals.