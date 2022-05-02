CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a New Mexico woman was arrested after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper discovered 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Thursday.

At around 3:00 p.m. on April 28, Texas DPS detailed that a trooper stopped a 2010 Honda Pilot traveling west on I-40 near Conway for a “traffic violation.” The trooper, DPS explained, then found “multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine in luggage” located in the back seat and inside the center console.

via Texas Department of Transportation

The driver, Angel Diaz-Torres, 35, of Moriarty, New Mexico, was arrested and charged with “felony possession of a controlled substance,” and DPS said that the suspect was then taken and booked into the Carson County jail.

DPS reported that the drugs were being transported from Albuquerque to Oklahoma City.