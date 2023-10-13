CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Thursday evening crash that officials said killed one Mississippi man on SH 207, nine miles south of Panhandle.

According to Texas DPS, a 2016 Mack truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling southbound on SH 207 on Thursday at around 6:52 p.m., while a 2009 Lincoln Town Car being driven by a 70-year-old man from Mississippi was northbound on the same road.

DPS officials said that the Mississippi man “failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic” while trying to turn left onto the I-40 service road, and while the semi-truck driver tried to swerve and brake it still crashed into the Mississippi man’s vehicle. The semi-truck driver “made a frontal impact” with the passenger side of the Mississippi man’s vehicle.

DPS said that while both ended up off of the roadway, the semi-truck ended upright in a ditch while the Mississippi man’s vehicle was on its left side and underneath it.

The Mississippi man, said DPS, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which is still under investigation.