CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In Carson County court proceedings on Thursday morning, Rob Roach, a former city manager of both Panhandle and Sunray, was found guilty of “First Degree Theft by a Public Official,” after pleading guilty to the felony.

As noted in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, Roach was the city manager of Panhandle before being fired in 2015, in the wake of the discovery of accounting irregularities. He went on to become the city manager of Sunray until his resignation in 2018, a tenure which included a September 2017 arrest for the theft charge that stemmed from his time in the Panhandle position.

As noted by MyHighPlains.com staff at the proceedings, Roach is expected to serve four days in jail starting on Thursday and will pay more than $100,000 in restitution. He brought a cashier’s check of $50,000 to the proceedings.