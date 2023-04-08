Update: 5 p.m.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer, the “Zanzibar” Fire in Carson County was estimated at about 353 acres and 100% contained.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, crews were responding Saturday afternoon to a grassfire that began near the Potter and Carson County line, east of Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, between I-40 and Highway 60.

According to Potter County officials, the fire was estimated at around 150 acres had just entered Carson County, though “forward progression” had stopped. Officials including the Randall County Fire Department and Carson County fire personnel were also responding to the scene.

As emergency personnel continue to respond to the fire, community members should be cautious when traveling through the area and expect possible detours or delays.