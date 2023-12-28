WHITE DEER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, officials with a local business in White Deer, Clint & Sons, announced donating $5,000 combined to White Deer Emergency Medical Services and the White Deer Volunteer Fire Department.

According to a Clint & Sons press release, this donation aims to reflect how much Clint & Sons is committed to keeping the community safe and protected by helping obtain necessary equipment as well as training programs, and other resources to enhance each department’s ability.

Officials said $2,500 will be donated to the White Deer EMS with a goal of, “contributing to the ongoing efforts of emergency medical professionals who provide critical care and rapid response to medical emergencies.”

Clint & Sons added that a $2,500 donation will be given to the White Deer Volunteer Fire Department, aiming to display their appreciation for the men and women who selflessly serve as first responders in times of fire emergencies.

“At Clint & Sons, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us throughout the years. The White Deer EMS and Fire Department play vital roles in ensuring the safety and well-being of our neighbors, and we are honored to contribute to their efforts. This donation is a testament to our commitment to the community and our appreciation for the dedicated individuals who serve as first responders,” said Justin Freeman, owner of Clint & Sons.

Each department displayed its appreciation with a message of gratitude to Clint & Sons.

“We are immensely grateful to Clint & Sons for their generous donation. This support will directly impact our ability to provide critical emergency medical services to the White Deer community,” says Kassie Heagen, City of White Deer EMS director.

“On behalf of the White Deer Volunteer Fire Department, we extend our sincere appreciation to Clint & Sons for their thoughtful contribution. This donation will contribute to our ongoing efforts to enhance our firefighting capabilities and better serve our community,” Troy Fulton, Fire Chief of the White Deer Volunteer Fire Department, shares.