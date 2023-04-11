GROOM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Carson County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person was reported missing from Groom early Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Sierrah Morrow, who was described as having blonde and brown hair and being 5’04, 130 lbs, was reported as missing early Tuesday morning from Groom.

The sheriff’s office said it believes that she left Groom early Tuesday and is possibly in Amarillo. No clothing descriptions of what she was wearing when she went missing were reported.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information on her whereabouts, call its office at 806-537-3511.