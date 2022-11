CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with TxDOT Amarillo announced that is closed between Wills Road and 7 Gables Road through 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

According to TxDOT, the road will be closed for oil cleanup following a ruptured gas line, drivers are encouraged to follow posted detours.

