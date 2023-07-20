(UPDATE: at 6:15 p.m.)

Officials with the Carson County Sheriff’s Office report that one man is dead, and a 22-year-old suspect is in custody.

According to Carson County officials, at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the suspect allegedly shot his stepdad with a rifle in the backyard of a home in the area of County Line Rd.

Officials detailed that following the shooting there was a manhunt to find the suspect. Carson County said the suspect was located and taken into custody neither the name of the suspect nor the victim is being released at this time.

UPDATE: at 5:50 p.m.)

According to a Carson County Sherriff Deputy, a suspect has been brought into custody.

Original Story

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Law Enforcement in Carson County near Fritch released information regarding an active scene.

According to Carson County officials, Milner Rd. south of Highway 136 is closed at County Line Rd. Officials said Potter County has also responded with armored vehicles.