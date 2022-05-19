PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney, a Carson County jury sentenced Elliot Ventura, 32, of Kenosha, Wisconsin to 30 years in prison on Tuesday for charges related to evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

According to the news release, Ventura was arrested in Panhandle on May 3, 2021 after a high-speed chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies with vehicles, at times, exceeding 130 miles per hour. The chase ended when Ventura crashed his vehicle into a home. Ventura was indicted by the Carson County Grand Jury on July 8, 2021.

During the trial, the release said the state introduced evidence from four officers involved in the chase, including a 24-minute dashcam video from a DPS trooper who first tried to stop Ventura on I-40.

Carson County Police Officer Taner Blackburn testified that officers tried to prevent Ventura from getting near the Panhandle Elementary School and contacted the school district to place the campus on lockdown until Ventura could be apprehended. Carson County Deputy Jeremy Ortegon testified to Ventura’s crash into the home and Chief Deputy J.C. Blackburn described the scene of the crash to the jury.

“When it appeared the defendant was heading into town near the school at 9:30 a.m. on a Monday morning, running from the police at more than 130 mph, the situation became exponentially more dangerous,” said District Attorney Luke Inman. “We could not be more proud of our local law enforcement for immediately taking the necessary steps to make sure none of our students were harmed by the defendant’s actions.”

Ventura was sentenced to 30 years in prison and because the jury found that he used his vehicle as a deadly weapon, according to the release, Ventura has to serve 15 years of his prison sentence before he can be considered for parole.