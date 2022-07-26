CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, three men were recently arrested for methamphetamine possession after attempting to transport the drugs from California.

According to court documents filed July 20 in Amarillo Federal Court, Bruno Alvarez Nuno, Roberto Mercado and Andres Barajas Navarro were all charged with “Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of Methamphetamine.” Officials found around 23.1 kilograms – nearly 51 pounds – of the substance, officials said in the documents.

According to the complaint, a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a Jeep Liberty around 4:53 p.m. on July 18 after the vehicle was following too closely to the vehicle in front of it. When it was stopped, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Alvarez Nuno, provided consent for the trooper to search the vehicle, where he allegedly found “a large amount of packaged crystal substance which later field tested positive for the presence (of) methamphetamine.”

In an interview with officers, Alvarez Nuno allegedly made statements that identified two co-conspirators that were traveling in a caravan from California to Amarillo, according to the documents. Those two individuals were identified as Mercado and Navarro.

Officials were able to track down the two co-conspirators at a restaurant in east Amarillo. According to the documents, both Mercado and Navarro were arrested after being pulled over by police. On a probable cause search, officers allegedly located a “user amount of marijuana and a marijuana grinder.” When Mercado’s hotel room was searched, officers found plastic packaging similar to what the methamphetamine was packaged in.