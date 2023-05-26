CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon led to a drug bust where around 128 pounds of suspected cocaine was seized in Carson County.

DPS detailed that at around 3:05 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2021 Honda CRV that was traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a “traffic violation.” DPS added that a DPS canine unit arrived on the scene and “alerted on the vehicle.”

The Trooper reportedly found a large plastic tote on the rear seat which contained, DPS explained, “multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine.”

Courtesy: Texas DPS Courtesy: Texas DPS

According to DPS, the driver 32-year-old Miguel Diaz Garcia along with the passenger Rodman Duran Garcia Louisville were arrested and then charged with “felony possession of a controlled substance.”

The drugs were reportedly being taken from Riverside, California to Atlanta, Georgia, noted DPS.

Officials further noted that DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agents assisted with the investigation and DEA Special Agents took over the case.