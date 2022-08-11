AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Tuesday traffic stop where troopers seized around 14 pounds of suspected cocaine in Carson County.

According to a DPS news release, a DPS Trooper stopped Carina Alvarado, 34, and passenger Martin Gonzalez, 33, both of Van Nuys, California around 10 a.m. on Tuesday near Conway.

DPS said Alvarado was driving east on I-40 when they were stopped for a traffic violation.

Officials said during the traffic stop the trooper discovered six plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine inside a spare tire in the trunk.

According to officials, DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation. DPS said DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

DPS said Alvarado and Gonzalez was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was transported and booked into the Randall County Jail.

DPS stated that the drugs were reportedly being transported from Van Nuys, California, to Fayetteville, North Carolina.