PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person is dead after a wreck in Carson County south of Panhandle Thursday morning.

According to DPS, Pelatia Trujillo, 38, of Albuquerque was pronounced dead on the scene of a wreck by Carson County Justice of the Peace Jean Hardman.

DPS said a vehicle was going west on I-40 about 12 miles south of Panhandle when the driver veered off of the road to the right hitting a drainage ditch sending the vehicle airborne before rolling.

DPS said Trujillo was pronounced dead at the scene and multiple others were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.