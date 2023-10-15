CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person was killed in a wreck Saturday afternoon in Carson County.

According to the Texas DPS, a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was headed westbound on SH 152 and a Kia Soul was eastbound on SH 152 approaching the truck tractor.

Texas DPS said that for an unknown reason, the driver of the Kia Soul failed to drive in a single lane and veered over into the westbound lane in the path of the semi.

Texas DPS stated that the driver of the truck attempted to avoid the Kia Soul by steering towards the north shoulder but could not prevent the collision.

The driver of the Kia Soul, identified by DPS as Cydney Morriss, 51, of Lefors, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hutchinson County Justice of the Peace Jean Hardman. DPS detailed that the driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.