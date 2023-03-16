Update (11:34 a.m.)

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released more information about Wednesday evening’s fatal crash east of Amarillo along I-40.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-40 around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday. The driver, identified as 25-year-old James Swan of La Crosse, Wisconsin, exited at a rest area around 11 miles east of Amarillo at “an unsafe speed,” causing them to lose control of the vehicle.

The Grand Cherokee reportedly entered a side skid to the right, rolling over multiple times. According to the release, the vehicle came to rest upright, facing north in the grassy area south of the eastbound lanes. Swan was not reportedly wearing a seatbelt.

Original Story:

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Carson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a reported fatal wreck Wednesday night.

According to the office, the wreck occurred on I-40, east of Amarillo, near the I-40 business exit. A vehicle rolled over in the incident, causing the death of one person.

Officials said this vehicle was the only one involved in the incident.