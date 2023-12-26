CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released details on a Monday evening crash involving two semi-trucks on I-40, half a mile west of Groom, which killed one Georgia man.

According to Texas DPS, at 5:20 p.m. on Monday, a 29-year-old Georgia man was traveling west on I-40 in a semi-truck when another semi-truck was stopped on the shoulder facing west. DPS officials said “for an unknown reason,” the Georgia man veered over onto the shoulder and crashed into the left rear of the stopped semi-truck on the shoulder.

The Georgia man was pronounced dead at the scene after his truck received significant damage to its front right side and cab, while DPS said the other semi-truck’s driver was not injured. The crash was noted as still under investigation.