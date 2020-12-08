CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Carson County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that Assistant Chief Lyle Denny has died.
Denny was also School Resource Officer for Panhandle Independent School District.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- LIVE: With vaccine distribution on the horizon, how will the Summer Olympics be affected?
- Second stimulus checks: $1,200 direct payments may be back on the table
- Carson County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Lyle Denny dies
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’ – Stolen Vehicle / Arson
- ‘Nobody knows’: Experts baffled by mystery illness in India