Carson County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Lyle Denny dies

via Carson County Sheriff’s Office

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Carson County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that Assistant Chief Lyle Denny has died.

Denny was also School Resource Officer for Panhandle Independent School District.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

