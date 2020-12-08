Carson County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Lyle Denny dies

Good morning folks. The warming trend continues today, with a cold but calm start and a very nice afternoon. Temperatures get up in the upper 60s and low 70s during the day under sunshine with pretty mild winds from the west.

Wednesday keeps this going with a few more 70s around the panhandles.

Thursday brings temperatures back down to the 50s and 60s as a few rain showers move this way but then we could see more of a rain/snow mix on Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

This weekend keeps the cold around as the sky starts to clear up.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin