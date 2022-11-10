AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Capet Tech announced the beginning of their annual BOGO Toy Drive that aims to benefit children at Buckner Amarillo.

According to a Carpet Tech news release, Carpet Tech said If customers buy a carpet cleaning for one room they will receive another room carpet cleaning for free if they supply an unwrapped toy for a Buckner kid.

“Everybody gets a gift during our annual holiday toy drive,” said Carpet Tech General Manager Stephanie Henderson. “Our customers really look forward to the opportunity to get their home ready for holiday company at a buy one get one discount and feel good about helping make a child’s Christmas a little brighter.”

Carpet Tech detailed that Buckner Amarillo is a non-profit that aims to help vulnerable families and children by supplying foster care, adoption, and transition programs for young adults aging out of foster care.

Carpet Tech added that the donated gifts will be delivered to local foster families, along with other families served by Buckner in the community. Officials said the gifts will be left under the Christmas tree labeled “Santa” for the children.

“These gifts offer a bit of Christmas magic for children who have not always – or sometimes ever – had this experience on Christmas morning,” said Patricia Acosta, director of administration and operations for Buckner Children and Family Services in West Texas.