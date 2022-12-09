Clarification: The headline in this story has been changed to reflect the title of the event.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carpet Tech launched its annual Give Back Week earlier this month which is aimed at assisting those in need within the community.

“At Carpet Tech, giving back is a fundamental value of our culture. We want to show the community that we care about each location we serve,” said Carpet Tech operations officer Stephanie Henderson.

Officials detailed that this week, the office staff at Carpet Tech locations will donate supplies, serve food, and give proceeds to those in need.

“We designed Give Back week to touch people in need. Our goal is to show love and compassion to those who need it most this time of year by giving back,” Henderson said.

Carpet Tech, officials noted, will serve Lubbock, Permian Basin, Amarillo, Clovis, and the McKinney/Prosper/Plano/Frisco communities during Give Back Week.

On Friday, Carpet Tech will conduct a meal delivery at The PARC, located at 413 6th Ave.

“Our passion is serving people, which means more than cleaning carpets,” Henderson said. “Carpet Tech has always been committed to giving in a big way, and we are excited about the unprecedented efforts by our entire company to make a bigger impact than ever before during this special week.”

Visit the Carpet Tech website for more information on Give Back Week.