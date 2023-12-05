AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carpet Tech announced that it began its give-back week on Dec. 4, bringing together its employees from six of its locations to serve and support local communities, including the elderly, the hungry, those facing health challenges, and women and children seeking refuge and protection.

“At Carpet Tech, we believe that giving back to the community we serve is something we will always do. Giving back is a core value of ours, and we want to show how important it is for us,” said Carpet Tech Operations Officer Stephanie Henderson.

According to the press release, each weekday starting Dec. 4, technicians and office staff in each Carpet Tech location will serve meals, donate supplies, provide floor cleaning services, or contribute a portion of the proceeds. Henderson estimates a give-back total of over $25,000 in time, supplies, and services.

“Give Back Week was created to touch people in our community who need help the most. We want to show that by donating time or showing those in need our love and compassion, it will bring a light of home to them this time of year,” said Henderson.

Carpet Tech stated it will be serving Lubbock, Premium Basin, Amarillo, Clovis, San Angelo, and the McKinney/Prosper/Plano/Frisco communities during Give Back Week.

In Amarillo, Carpet Tech’s dive-back efforts include:

Monday: Supply donation to Downtown Women’s Center

Tuesday: Service donation to No Boundaries

Wednesday: Service donation Area Agency on Aging

Thursday: Supply Donation to Martha’s Home

Friday: Food delivery to the PARC

“We are dedicated to serving people, and that extends beyond carpet cleaning,” said Henderson. “Carpet Tech has always prioritized making a difference in the community in a big way, and we are excited to put in the effort to make an even more significant impact this year.”