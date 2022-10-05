A view of several blank label canned food, with several varieties of produce in the background.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Carpet Tech announced that it has teamed up with Meals on Wheels of Amarillo to collect canned soup donations for senior citizens in the community, and will offer customer discounts as an incentive to donate.

According to Carpet Tech, customers that donate at least five cans of soup will be able to receive a 15% discount on services. Technicians will collect the cans when they arrive to clean.

“When Meals on Wheels began asking for food and supply donations for winter, we created the Soup for Seniors initiative, a canned soup drive that includes our customers,” said Carpet Tech Marketing Director Stephanie Fox, “Not only do we get to give back to an often overlooked population of seniors in our community, but we have a unique opportunity to offer our customers a convenient way to participate.”

Today, as described by Carpet Tech, Meals on Wheels of Amarillo feeds over 350 elderly recipients through the support of over 450 volunteers.

Carpet Tech asked those wanting to participate in the Soup for Seniors Initiative to call 806-795-5142 or visit its website. Customers who donate at least five pop-top soup cans or more during a cleaning appointment before Oct. 23 will be eligible for the 15% discount.