Carpet Tech lends service for Amarillo Furniture Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carpet Tech was at the Amarillo Furniture Drive, cleaning and disinfecting the donated items.

Carpet Tech is a company invested in disinfection equipment, and they used it Thursday, May 7, for the City of Amarillo’s furniture donation drive, to help out the homeless in the area.

Tammy Whipple, an employee for Carpet Tech said, “The city reached out to see if we would be willing to come out and look at the furniture that’s donated today, the pieces that are donated today, just inspect it for bugs obviously and treat if needed. And also just to clean the furniture.”

Carpet Tech General Manager, Stephanie Henderson, said she felt privileged to help provide clean disinfected furniture and bedding for those in need.

“Carpet Tech is a company that does more than clean and disinfect. First and foremost, we serve people and are privileged to help provide clean and disinfected furniture and bedding for those in need,” Henderson said.

