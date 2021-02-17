Carpet Tech explains why so many pipes are busting and what to do if it happens to you

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “I’ve never heard this many people at one time have frozen pipes,” Stephanie Henderson, the General Manager, at Carpet Tech Amarillo stated.

The area restoration company said they are getting more calls than they have ever received due to pipes freezing and busting in homes.

“What we’re seeing on calls right now is where pipes have busted and the water has leaked in or their ceilings have caved in,” Henderson said.

According to Carpet Tech, the damage caused by the water can not only be devastating but also dangerous.

“What you don’t see is what can harm us the most. So it’s that water and that moisture inside the walls and underneath the sub floor that need to be dried out by a professional.” Henderson, stated.

The company said if not, chances are mold may set in. As far as why we are seeing so many homes affected Henderson said the weather is playing a huge role in that.

“The water actually freezes in our pipes but there’s still pressure so we need that water to thaw out and not put too much pressure on them to make them bust,” Henderson explained.

Henderson gave a few tips on what you can do with this low temperature to keep your pipes from busting during this freeze.

“Keep your house warm at least 60 to 65 degrees. You need to make sure and open your cabinets so that the heat can get in there,” Henderson said.

Carpet Tech said the warm weather coming in a few days may feel like a relief but for many homes it may bring more trouble.

“We know when it heats up on Friday and gets above 40 we’re going to have a lot of this going on. They’re trying to thaw so fast they expand and then they bust, ” Henderson stated.

The company said they will be there around the clock for those who need them, since they are open 24 hours a day and seven days a week.