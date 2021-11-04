“Carol’s Coats” coat drive aims to keep area residents warm

SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Shamrock women aim to keep area residents warm during the winter.

“Everyone loved Carol. She loved to help people. If she saw a need, she wouldn’t talk about it. She would meet it,” said Melissa Sanders, Carol’s Coats Co-Organizer.

That is just part of the reason why Shamrock residents Sanders and Ashlee Reeves are holding their second annual coat drive, “Carol’s Coats.”

“Carol Sloss is who we do this in honor of and we have done Irish toyboxes, similar to toys for tots in our town for several years. Carol, every year would contact us and ask us hey, how many coats do you’ll need? She would provide the coats for our kids,” said Reeves.

Unfortunately, Carol passed away a couple of years ago.

“We wanted to keep her memory alive and we started Carol’s Coats. Our community is very generous and we asked them if they would like to donate coats. What we do is, we just gather up all the coats and we take them to a gym here in town and we advertise that it’s free if you want a coat, come and get it,” said Reeves.

It’s not just coats that people can come and get.

“Anything cold weather. We give hats, gloves, socks,” said Sanders.

There are no qualifications that people need to meet, just come and grab whatever you need because that is what Sanders and Reeves say Carol would have wanted.

“She was always good about helping people with food, with clothes, with school clothes, coats and anything. It’s an honor to get to do this in her name,” said Sanders.

Reeves and Sanders said the item they are most in need of is men’s adult-sized coats.

Pickup for the clothing items will be on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the JC Gym in Shamrock.

If you would like to help out with “Carol’s Coats,” you can contact Reeves at 806-220-9542 or Sanders at 806-216-1783.

You can also check it out on Facebook.