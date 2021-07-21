Caring Senior Service CEO, Jeff Salter on 9,000 mile bike tour to raise funds, arrives in Amarillo today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The founder and CEO of Caring Senior Service, Jeff Salter is currently on a 9,000 mile bike tour across the U.S and he is set to arrive in Amarillo today, July 21 at 9:00 a.m., according to a press release from BML Public Relations.

Salter is taking the journey to launch and raise money for “Close the Gap in Senior Care,” a campaign to install grab bars in senior homes which will help them avoid falls that can lead to fatal injuries, the release explained. Salter will reach 8,581 miles when he arrives in Amarillo.

For more information or to donate to the campaign click here.