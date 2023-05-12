AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Snack Pak 4 Kids (SP4K) announced that Cargill is set to announce a $10,000 donation to SP4K on Friday at a check presentation.

Officials detailed in a news release that the donations will help to “address nutrition and food insecurity among the senior population, specifically targeted at clients of the Amarillo Wesley Community Center.”

Cargill, according to officials, has been a partner of SP4K for more than 10 years and invited the organization to Cargill’s National Leadership Conference.

“Cargill’s purpose is to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way,” said Star Stater, Cargill Cares Chair. “Our partnership with Snack Pak 4 Kids and its many programs allow us to be part of key social areas that help promote change. We are excited to help bridge the food insecurity gap for today’s seniors.”

“Our senior clients at the Wesley Community Center will tell you that Snack Pak 4 Kids is a blessing to them…,” said Liz M. Rascn-Alaniz Ed.D., AWCC Executive Director. “It lessens the burden of shopping and using their limited food stamps.”

In addition, the seniors help Snack Pak 4 Kids by filling orders for another senior program and packing bags for students.

For more information visit cargill.com, wesleyamarillo.org, and SP4K.org.