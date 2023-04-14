FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cargill has terminated its contract with Packers Sanitation Services Inc., which provided sanitation services for the company including a plant that was located in Friona.

According to a response MyHighPlains.com received from the company, Cargill terminated its contract with PSSI and is in the process of finding an alternate solution for sanitation services.

In February, MyHighPlains.com reported that PSSI was fined $1.5 million after an investigation found that it had allegedly employed more than 100 children illegally in hazardous jobs.

A report from the United States Department of Labor claimed that PSSI employed minors to use caustic chemicals to clean razor-sharp saws, and other high-risk equipment at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states.