CareXpress Urgent Care clinics in Amarillo and Canyon offering COVID-19 vaccine

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by SKP Creative’s Tolk Persons, CareXpress Urgent Care clinics in Amarillo and Canyon have the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available for anyone over the age of 18 by appointment.

Said Persons, Anyone needing a vaccine should call 806-340-0404 (Amarillo) or 806-655-2104 (Canyon).