CareXpress Urgent Care clinics in Amarillo and Canyon offering COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by SKP Creative’s Tolk Persons, CareXpress Urgent Care clinics in Amarillo and Canyon have the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine available for anyone over the age of 18 by appointment.
Said Persons, Anyone needing a vaccine should call 806-340-0404 (Amarillo) or 806-655-2104 (Canyon).
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- City of Amarillo announces workshops for the North Heights Advisory Rezoning Initiative
- DMX dead at 50, family confirms
- Amber Alert: Gonzales 12-year-old boy may be in ‘grave or immediate danger’
- Sea Turtle Inc. ‘not concerned’ about SpaceX activities
- ‘Dateline’ reveals new details in mysterious murder of successful Grosse Pointe, Michigan mother