Carexpress to expand virtual visits to help Texas Panhandle areas in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — CareXpress Urgent Care is set to expand its face-to-face virtual visits to help areas in the Texas Panhandle that are underserved with “high quality medical care”, according to CareXpress.

“We launched our virtual clinic during the pandemic and have spent the past year ensuring that

we’re offering the best patient experience possible,” CareXpress Chief Operating Officer Trevor

Spradling said. “Now, we want to make sure those across the Panhandle know this option is

available, especially those in some of the smaller communities in the area that have limited

access to healthcare.”

CareXpress stated that it allows patients to virtually meet with a local healthcare provider and the visit are like the in-person visits between a healthcare provider and patient.



“It’s amazing what all we can do through these virtual visits,” Spradling stated. “It allows our

providers to actually see our patients and provide a very high level of care.”

“There’s nothing better than seeing a local provider when looking at virtual care options,” Spardling said. “These providers live here. They know what viruses are going around the area and can really provide a level of care that some nationwide operators can’t.”

According to CareXpress, any issues that need to be addressed can be done through a virtual visit, including treatment for common, flu, allergies, stomach issues, headaches, and basic sprains.



“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of people taking advantage of our virtual,

fact-to-face clinic,” Sean Green, FNP-C at CareXpress Canyon said. “Now, we just want to

make sure all of our friends and neighbors across the Panhandle know that it’s here and

available to them.”

“There are some towns where you actually have to drive an hour or more to see a healthcare

provider,” Spradling explained. “This is a game-changer and will help fill that void along with

providing care after hours for patients who need it.”

CareXpress said that they accept most major insurances including, Medicare and Medicare Advantage, and offer self-pay options that start at $99.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to ensure all of our friends, family, and neighbors are taken

care of and get the best medical care possible,” Green added.

CareXpress Urgent Care has five in-person locations across Amarillo and Canyon and any virtual clinic can be accessed by visiting, carexpressurgentcare.com.



