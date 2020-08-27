CareXpress and BSA Health System Donate 100,000 Masks to Amarillo ISD

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday morning at Tascosa High School, CareXpress Urgent Care and BSA Health System teamed up to donate 100,000 masks to Amarillo ISD to help area educators and students have a healthy start for the school year.

BSA said it has felt very fortunate to receive Personal Protective Equipment through the COVID pandemic and felt this was a way to give back.

“When we were short on supplies we had multiple sources within our community and region donating PPE to us,” BSA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Lamanteer said. “So now that we have plentiful ear loop surgical mask to donate back we thought it was the right thing to do and we’re happy to do it.”

With AISD kicking off school Monday, Sept. 1, the masks will help ensure safety to teachers and students as in-school learning continues to be a priority for the school district.

“If we’re going to keep the doors open and not have mass quarantines it will take all of us wearing a mask,” AISD superintendent Doug Loomis said. “That way if anyone tests positive we have a really good chance of not having to quarantine entire classes, entire departments or entire schools by wearing these masks.”

CareXpress Urgent Care Chief Operating Officer Trevor Spradling echoed Loomis’ comment.

“These kids have basically been out of school since March,” Spradling said. “They miss their friends, their teachers, and interactive learning. These masks help provide the ability to get back into school and get into a normal life and normal zone they’re used to.”

The healthcare organizations are also teaming up with the school district to set up COVID testing sites where employees can remain in their cars.

