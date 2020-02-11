Carenet Pregnancy Resource Center of Dumas adding more space to grow with new location

The Carenet Pregnancy Resource Center of Dumas has had a temporary location for a couple of years inside the Calvary Baptist Church.

But the new digs they’re moving into will not only help Carenet expand what they do but how many people they can help out.

Carenet Executive Director Monica Sullivan says that they’ve been operating in Dumas for 21 years now and have never had a permanent location.

Carenet is a non-profit that helps out area mothers in need with clothes, diapers and other essential baby items.

Their new location, which is on East 5th Street just off the main drag, offers more space. That in turn will help them offer more classes and services to those families in need.

Sullivan says it’s hard to explain just how beneficial this new space will be for them and those they serve.

“That feeling that you get, there’s no words that can describe that. Especially when it’s either that or you have a mom that comes in that’s been left and she doesn’t even know how she’s going to feed her kids that evening. To be able to go to United and pick up some groceries and just make sure that she gets through the week until you can help her figure out something. There’s no words to describe that feeling you know,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says that they see around 30 to 40 people a day and that number keeps steadily growing, which is even more reason why the new building is a blessing for them.

They hope to be fully operational in the new building within the next six months.

For more information on what Carenet does, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dumaspregnancy/?epa=SEARCH_BOX