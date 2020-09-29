Career Expo Week to virtually connect WT students, grads with employers

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Representatives from more than 60 companies around the city, state, and nation will meet with West Texas A&M University students and alumni in a virtual career fair, according to the university.

Career Expo Week will run;

Oct. 6 Noon – 3 p.m.

Noon – 3 p.m. Oct. 7 2 – 5 p.m.

2 – 5 p.m. Oct. 8 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“Normally, we do a huge general job fair every fall in the First United Bank Center,” said Amber Black, director of WT Career Services. “But because we are still social distancing for safety during the ongoing pandemic, we adapted the fair into a three-day event that will still connect our students and graduates to potential employers.”

Job-seekers can register for 10-minute one-on-one sessions, or 30 minute informational sessions with potential employers.

Early registration via Handshake, the online jobs platform used by WT, is encouraged.

Employers are spread out over the three-day expo, with a full list available here.

“We strongly encourage all students to attend this event,” said Kim Muller, associate director of WT Career Services. “The expos are great events for students to learn more about employers and what they’re looking for in candidates before they begin their official job searches.”

More information can be found at 806-651-2345 or over email at wtcareer@wtamu.edu.

According to the University, connecting employers with students is part of the long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

