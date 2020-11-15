Car parade celebrating President-elect Joe Biden to be held in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A car parade to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be held in Amarillo.
Cars participating in the parade will meet at Amarillo College on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m.
The cars will make their way down to Polk St. before heading to Thompson Park where the car parade will end with a celebration.
Organizers said there will be music and snacks at Thompson Park and are asking everyone that attends to wear a mask and to social distance.
