Car parade celebrating President-elect Joe Biden to be held in Amarillo

President-elect Joe Biden wavs as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A car parade to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be held in Amarillo.

Cars participating in the parade will meet at Amarillo College on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m.

The cars will make their way down to Polk St. before heading to Thompson Park where the car parade will end with a celebration.

Organizers said there will be music and snacks at Thompson Park and are asking everyone that attends to wear a mask and to social distance.