Car crashes through fence near Oakdale Elementary School

We have had temperatures in the teens and in the 20s this morning. As most of us saw some flurries last night, there only appeared to be about about 1 inch of accumulation in some of our Northern Counties. Both Boise City and Guymon reported 1 inch of snow.

This morning we have had areas of freezing fog and this will directly effect visibility. So, if you are having to head out do take precaution on the roads.