Car crashes through fence near Oakdale Elementary School

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by station crew, a car crashing through a backyard fence on Soaring Eagle Drive drew responders near Oakdale Elementary School this morning.

via KAMR/KCIT Crew

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling near the area.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss