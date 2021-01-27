Car crashes through fence near Oakdale Elementary School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by station crew, a car crashing through a backyard fence on Soaring Eagle Drive drew responders near Oakdale Elementary School this morning.
Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling near the area.
