Car chase in Hutchinson County results in one arrest, one deputy injured

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, one man was arrested and one deputy injured during an incident that evolved from an attempted traffic stop early this morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said that around 2:23 a.m., a Hutchinson County Deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Pickup for a traffic violation. The pickup did not stop, and began a car chase with the deputy that led to another deputy and Borger police officers to becoming involved.

The man driving the pickup, Rudy Pena Jr., was detained after stopping near his home. He was arrested for ‘Evading Arrest or Detention W/ Motor Vehicle and Driving While License Invalid’, said the announcement.

Shortly after, the Sheriff’s Office said that Pena escaped from custody and began running away on foot from the scene, before he was apprehended again.

During the incident, a Hutchinson County Deputy was reported injured while arresting Pena, but the Sheriff’s Office said the deputy will “be okay.”

Said the Sheriff’s Office, “We are extremely grateful to the Borger Police Department for their help and assistance during this incident, and are continually thankful for our working relationship. We would also like to thank the staff at the Golden Plains Hospital for your help and taking care of our injured Deputy.”