AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a crash in south Amarillo Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from the department, officers from the Amarillo Police Department were sent to the intersection of Fulton and Teckla around 8:26 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found three people in a car, one of which had a gunshot wound.

The people in the car told the officers that the person who was shot was shot at a different location and they were driving them to the hospital. According to the release, they then lost control of the vehicle. The person who was shot was transported from the scene to an area hospital and the other two were treated at the scene.

According to the release, the case continues to be under investigation by the department’s violent crimes squad.