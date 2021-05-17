CAPTRUST to host ‘Scholarship Blood Drive,’ May 18 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — CAPTRUST Financial Service, in partnership with Coffee Memorial Blood Center (CMBC), is set to host a ‘Scholarship Blood Drive,’ Tuesday, May 18 in Amarillo, which will allow individuals to donate blood for a chance to win a $2,500 or $1,500 scholarship, according to CMBC.

From 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Coffee Memorial Blood Center located at 7400 Wallace Blvd, individuals who donate blood can register their name or nominate someone to win a scholarship and the winner will be drawn at random at the end of the event on May 18, explained CMBC.

The center said that recipients must be enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester and the check will be written directly to any college, university, technical or trade school for new or returning students.

Donors will receive a Rise Up & Give t-shirt, a coupon for a free Water Still tea, and a one hour jump pass to AMP’D Adventure Park, according to CMBC.

To schedule an appointment you can call 806-331-8833 or visit yourbloodinstitute.org.